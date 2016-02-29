Senate Commerce Launches Instagram Account

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee has launched the 2SenateCommerce Instagram account, seeding the page with his own account of why he is on the committee.

He said other members of the committee will weigh in in future posts, as well as behind-the-sausage (OK, his office said "scenes") footage of committee activity.

“The work we do on the Commerce Committee deeply impacts Americans and their daily lives,” said Thune in announcing the account. “We launched our Instagram account to further engage with those whom we serve and communicate our role in the Senate through behind-the-scenes images and video.”

The chairman put in a plug for "protecting an open Internet" as among that work with deep impacts. His view on protecting that Open Internet does not include Title II reclassification, however..

At press time, the new Instagram account had 27 followers. The committee already has Facebook and Twitter accounts.