Senate Commerce Eyes May for Video Hearing
A Senate Communications Subcommittee source confirms that the committee is planning to hold a hearing on video, with May the likely time frame.
Among the expected topics are Sony's PlayStation Vue over-the-top subscription TV serviceand Verizon's announced new "skinny TV" package of video offerings.
A broadcasting industry source suggested May 6 had been suggested as a possible date. The committee source said that date was not on the calendar as yet, but that it was likely to be in May.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.