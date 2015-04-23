Senate Commerce Eyes May for Video Hearing

A Senate Communications Subcommittee source confirms that the committee is planning to hold a hearing on video, with May the likely time frame.

Among the expected topics are Sony's PlayStation Vue over-the-top subscription TV serviceand Verizon's announced new "skinny TV" package of video offerings.

A broadcasting industry source suggested May 6 had been suggested as a possible date. The committee source said that date was not on the calendar as yet, but that it was likely to be in May.