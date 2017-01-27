Senate Commerce Committee Slates Hearing on Burdensome Regs

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) has scheduled a hearing for Feb. 1 on "Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens."

Thune's office said the hearing will examine "the negative impacts of unnecessarily burdensome regulations on diverse sectors of our nation’s economy" as well as "explore where a smarter regulatory approach would create jobs and spur economic growth."

There are no communications industry witnesses, but Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro is scheduled to testify.

President Trump has repeatedly pledged to cut what he says are job-killing regs and has talked with various CEOs, including AT&T's Randall Stephenson, about the impact of regulation on investment and jobs.

The other witnesses are Jack Gerard, American Petroleum Institute; Rosario Palmieri, National Association of Manufacturers; Adam White, Hoover Institution; and Professor Lisa Heinzerling, Georgetown Law Center.