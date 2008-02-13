Senate Commerce Committee Postpones DTV-Transition Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee postponed its digital-TV-transition update hearing, which had been scheduled for Thursday.

Instead, the senators will attend a Capitol Rotunda service for Rep. Tom Lantos (D-Calif.), who died this week of cancer.

No new date was given for the hearing that, like one held in the House Wednesday, was being scheduled in advance of the Feb. 17, 2008, date that marks one year until the 2009 date for the switch to digital TV.

But the hearing won't be held until after Feb. 25, when legislators return from next week's Presidents Day recess.