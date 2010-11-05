Senate Commerce Committee to Hold Retrans Hearing Nov. 17

As

expected, the Senate Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee

will hold a hearing Nov. 17 on the retransmission consent regime, a

committee source

confirmed Friday. B&C had reported Oct. 19 that Kerry was

looking at holding a hearing that week.

Committee

Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.) is teeing up legislation, a discussion

draft of which he sent to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. That came in

the

midst of the Fox/Cablevision retrans fight.

Calling

it a "broken system," Kerry had said the legislation would try to fix

the two-party system, in this case negotiating parties, for the sake of a

third party: consumers. As he telegraphed in a statement following Fox

and Cablevision's failure to come to terms Oct. 15,

the bill would keep signals on the air while the FCC evaluates both

parties and recommends, or doesn't recommend, binding arbitration,

during which carriage would also continue.

According

to various sources, among the parties the committee is expected to

invite are representatives of Cablevision and News Corp., the central

parties

in the most recent and highest-profile retrans impasse, and FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski, who has told Kerry he supports a

congressional review of retransmission consent. "Under the present

system, the FCC has very few tools with which to protect consumers'

interests in the retransmission consent process," Genachowski told Kerry

in a letter Oct. 29.

Another

possible witness would be a representative of Time Warner Cable. TWC

has been one of the leading voices for retrans reform via the American

Television

Alliance

and a petition to the FCC to change the retrans rules, including

mandating outside arbitration and keeping stations on the air during

retrans disputes.