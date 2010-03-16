Senate Commerce Committee to Hold Broadband Plan Hearing March 23

The Senate Commerce Committee has confirmed that it will

hold its hearing on the FCC's nationalbroadband plan on Tuesday, March 23.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee will hold its

hearing on the plan March 25.

The plan was officially released March 16, but staffers from

both committees have already gotten briefings on its high points.

The Democratic leadership of both committees have praised

the plan and its underlying goal of ubiquitous broadband in a world whose

economy and entertainment and social and government interactions are

increasingly moving online.