Senate Commerce Approves Violence, Cybersecurity Bills

The Senate Commerce Committee favorably reported out

cybersecurity and violence research bills backed by Committee chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chair of the committee, as well as by cable and

broadcast interests.

The bills, the Violent Content Research Act of 2013 and the

Cybersecurity Act of 2013, now go to the Senate for a vote.

"Our country's information networks are under attack,

and I am glad this Committee is showing bipartisan leadership in addressing

this threat," said Rockefeller at the hearing. As for the violence

research bill, which he signaled in the days following the Sandy Hook school shootings,

he said, "I strongly believe that we need to address all components of gun

violence if we have a fighting chance at protecting our families and

communities. This includes studying the levels of violence in the video games

our children play and the media they watch. Recent court decisions have shown

that we need to do more so that Congress can lay additional groundwork on this

issue."

The Violent Content Research Act of 2013 requires the

National Academy of Sciences to direct the Federal Trade Commission, Federal

Communications Commission and Department of Health and Human Service to study

the impact of violent video games and violent video programming on children and

figure out if there is a causal connection between either and real-world

violence.

The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable

& Telecommunications Association and the Motion Picture Association of

America all issued statements in advance of the violence bill's passage saying

they supported the research.

The cybersecurity bill essentially backstops the president's

order directing the National Institute of Standards and Technology to oversee a

voluntary cybersecurity framework and provides for more cybersecurity public

education, workforce training and research. The bill's emphasis on voluntary,

the fact that the president had already mandated the framework, and the focus

on training and education made the bill palatable to industry. But industry

players continue to say they will also need legislation on info sharing and

liability in order to make a cybersecurity protection plan work.

Among the groups on the record backing the

cybersecurity bill, according to a committee source, include NCTA, CTIA: The

Wireless Association, USTelecom and National Association of Manufacturers.