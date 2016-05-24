Senate Candidate Putting Big Bucks Into Florida TV

Florida broadcasters, long used to benefiting from presidential politics in the battleground state, are getting an added boost this year with a Republican candidate for Marco Rubio’s senate seat already pouring millions into local TV.

The Miami Herald reports that Carlos Beruff, a multi-millionaire developer, has already spent $3 million of his own money on TV spots – and his total investment is expected to rise further between now and the Aug. 30 primary.

Beruff is the only Republican candidate for Senate whose campaign has invested heavily in TV advertising, the Herald reports. Since the second week in April, his spots have aired regularly in the Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville markets.