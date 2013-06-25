Senate Approves Pritzker to Head Commerce

The Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to confirm Penny Pritzker

as the Secretary of Commerce. Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotels

fortune, is also an entrepreneur who has built five companies.

"She is, in my view, a force of nature," said

Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.). "The unanimous

bipartisan support she received in the Committee, and the decisive 97-1

bipartisan vote today by the full Senate, reflects our confidence that she will

be a highly successful driver for growth and change."

Rockefeller's committee voted unanimously for her

confirmation.

As Secretary of Commerce, she will be ultimately responsible

for the government effort -- through Commerce's National Telecommunications

& Information Administration (NTIA) -- for finding government spectrum to

give up for auction per the president's plan to free up 500 MHz for wireless

broadband within 10 years.

In her confirmation hearing, Pritzkerpromised to "look harder" for government spectrum to share or

turn over to private industry and to work on creating a cybersecurity framework

that includes industry at the table.

Pritzker also promised to work with NTIA to make sure it had

the best data on how much it would cost to repurpose or share government

spectrum.

She also pledged to Rockefeller that she would work with

both industry and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and

industry on coming up with a cybersecurity framework.

Pritzker is succeeding acting secretary Rebecca Blank.

Commerce Secretary John Bryson resigned almost a year ago. She was finance

chair of the president's 2008 campaign.

She is the fifth person nominated for Commerce

secretary by the president during his tenure in office. Bill Richardson and

Judd Gregg were the first two picks, but both wound up withdrawing from

consideration, followed by Gary Locke, who got the job and served until being

named ambassador to China in 2011. Bryson replaced him, but resigned for health

reasons.