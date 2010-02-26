Senate Adjourns With Satellite License Un-Renewed

The Senate adjourned Friday (Feb. 26) without voting to

extend satellite operators' license to deliver network affiliated TV station

signals to their subscribers.

That means that, unless the Senate is called back into

session by Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), the license expires midnight

Feb. 28.

The Senate failed to approve a package of extensions for

various laws with Feb. 28 deadlines, including COBRA and unemployment insurance

benefits and the Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act after

a single Senator took issue with the effect of extending the insurance and

unemployment benefits on the deficit.

The House had already passed the extensions by unanimous

consent, but Senator Jim Bunning (R-Ky.) held up a similar effort to pass it

Thursday night in the Senate, according to several Hill sources.

"As it stands, said one Republican staffer on

background, "the Senate is in recess and the bill has not been

extended." The Majority leader could not be reached for comment.

Republican sources say they have had a deal for weeks with

all four relevant committees (House and Senate Commerce and Judiciary) on a

bill, with tougher conditions for DISH's reentry into the distant-signal

business, but that leadership would not separate it out from a jobs bill that

has yet to be voted on, betting that the extension would pass. Those tougher

conditions were apparently what stood in the way of the original bill pass back

in December, when a 60-day extension was passed along with the unemployment and

COBRA elements that have become the sticking points this time around.

The source also said the House had some problems with a

five-year extension meeting new pay-as-you-go budget rules but that the

Republicans and stakeholder were also OK with a 10-year extension, which would

have been enough time for the bill to score deficit-neutral.

The tougher DISH conditions include changing the $250,000

per incident penalty to a floor of $250,000 and as much as $5 million per

incident if DISH did not make a good-faith effort to reach all 210 local

markets, which was its side of the bargain to allow it to deliver distant

signals directly instead of through a third-party per a court order.

"We offered as early as this morning to call up the

10-year framework and go, and that just wasn't done," said the Republican

staffer. He said Republicans weren't thrilled with the 10-year extension given

that the framework of the bill may need tweaking given developments in the

market. The bill acknowledges that with calls for studies of how the license

should apply to fixing so-called split markets, and whether there should be a

license at all. "Waiting 10 years to revisit may not be the best idea, but

in talking to all the stakeholders, we got to the point where people said, â€˜look,

if 10 years has to be the period to extend this notwithstanding other people's

parochial concerns...to held the House with the pay-go issue, let's just do it.'

No one objected to a 10-year extension

among the stakeholder community or among congressional offices as far as I

know."

A stand-alone 30-day extension of SHVERA (now called STELA,

or the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act), could have run into

pay-go problems as well. Even that brief extension would create $2 million in

accounting charges that would have to be offset, said the source. Packaging it

with other extensions would allow the entire bill to be deficit neutral, even

if individual elements were not.