Sen. Wicker Outlines Broadband Focus

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the new ranking member of the

Senate Communications Subcommittee, suggested Thursday that he would be focused

on broadband deployment and the innovation and job creation it brings, which

puts him on the same page as the Democratic FCC.

"As ranking member, I look forward to examining the current

state of the communications and technology sectors to ensure quality broadband

access to all corners of America, particularly in rural areas like my home

state of Mississippi," he said in statement following his being named to the

ranking post. He replaces James DeMint (R-S.C.), whoannounced in December he was resigning to head conservative think tank The

Heritage Foundation.

Wicker's statement was all about broadband. "As our economy

recovers, the telecommunications, media, and technology industries offer

lessons for job creation and growth. Broadband access is necessary for economic

development for the 21st-century workforce. We need the continued growth and

innovation that increased broadband access provides."

Wicker is not on the same page with the FCC, and shares

DeMint's disaffection, with the FCC's Open Internet order. Along with DeMint,

he was a co-sponsor of a bill in 2010 that would have blocked the FCC's

implementation of the network neutrality regs, whichare currently being challenged in court.

He also signaled he would like to review telecom laws to

make sure they "enhance marketplace flexibility, promoting the best

services at the most competitive rates to consumers," while also

"achieving a level playing field for all broadband providers."