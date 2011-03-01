Sen. Udall: Broadcasting Still Matters, Big Time

The continuing

value of free, over-the-air broadcasting, the first wireless technology, can

get lost amid the broadband bells and whistles and the clamor for more

spectrum.

That was the gist

of the message to broadcasters from Senate Commerce Committee member Tom Udall

(D-N.M.) Monday at the National Association of Broadcasters State Leadership

Conference in Washington. The conference is an opportunity for broadcasters

from around the country to strategize and then fan out to Capitol Hill and the

FCC to make the case for things like broadcast spectrum and a light touch

on retrans reform.

Udall, who is the

cousin of NAB President Gordon Smith (himself a former Republican Senator and

member of the Commerce Committee), also made a plea for an interoperable

broadband communications network and for the continued funding of public

broadcasting, which is targeted by Republican House leaders for big cuts.

Udall drew

repeated applause as he talked of the value of free TV and radio to those who

cannot afford it, and to those who need emergency information. The latter

dovetailed with his call for an emergency communications network, which he said

would be a priority of his on the Commerce Committee, as would be getting

broadband to rural areas. He praised broadcasters for giving up spectrum

already for emergency communications as part of the DTV

transition.

But while he said

broadband was a focus, he did not underestimate the value of broadcasting,

commercial and noncommercial. He said while many are getting used to paying

"top dollar" for TV, "many cannot afford cable or satellite TV," and "not

everyone has access to the Internet at home."

Udall said that

while smart phones and iPads are getting a lot of attention, broadcasting

was being taken for granted. He said that was perhaps because

"broadcasting has always been there for us." He said being there

really mattered in times of emergency, citing a recent cold snap in his home

state and the need for information on weather and safety, as well as the

availability of gas for heating homes or cooking meals.

"I am

excited about the potential use of Internet technologies for emergency

preparedness and response," he said. "Yet when it comes to alerting

the public, the reality is that not everyone has a computer, but most do have radios and TVs." In fact, one of

the reasons the FCC is exploring a universal set-top device is to use the

ubiquity of TVs to drive broadband adoption. It estimates that between 75% and

80% of households have computers, while 99% have TVs.

Udall said that

the fact that most households have TVs makes broadcasting important to business

and jobs. Those are the two of the key talking points when regulators talk

about the need for reclaiming broadcast and other spectrum for wireless

broadband. "We should remember that in this time of delicate economic recovery.

Advertisers and especially local businesses value their local broadcast

stations as an efficient way to meet their community and customers." He

also pointed out that TV still is a powerful campaign tool as well. "I think

Gordon and I both know, as elected public servants, something about the

importance of advertising on broadcast radio and TV."

He said that

other values of broadcast TV were those sharper HD pictures and the continued

community service. "Maybe that is what makes it easier for me to recognize the

value of free, over-the-air broadcasting today and to expect broadcasters to

continue to play an important role in our lives and future, but we should not

take that for granted."