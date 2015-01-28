Trending

Sen. Thune Warns FCC Against 'Desperate' Path of Title II

Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, warns that reclassifying Internet access under Title II regs is a "desperate path" being pushed by a determined FCC chairman and "increasingly imperious" President that would upset the "light-touch" regulatory framework put in place during the Clinton Administration.

That came in a speech to the American Enterprise Institute Wednesday (Jen. 28) outlining tech policy priorities in the year ahead, according to a copy of the prepared text obtained by B&C/Multichannel News.

Thune also signaled he would launch an effort to revamp the Communications Act, just as the House has under Republican leadership.

