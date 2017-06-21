Sen. Thune: FCC Should Look to Free-Up Midband Spectrum

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) has called on the FCC to better use midband spectrum for commercial service.

In a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, Thune said that was one way to keep pace with a world turning toward 5G.

Thune said that while the FCC has been freeing up low-band spectrum and high-band, he said the same could not be said for midband.

He said he was pleased that the FCC could be considering opening a new proceeding to identify new spectrum in a "range of bands" and encouraged it to look at mid-band frequencies, including 3.7 GHz to 6 GHz.

Thune has introduced legislation, the MOBILE Now Act, that would make sure the FCC made mid-band spectrum available for commercial use by 2020. He said he hoped that would pass but suggested the FCC should not wait for that legislative imprimatur.

