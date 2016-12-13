Sen. Sessions Confirmation Hearing Set

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set Jan. 10-11 for the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Justice Department as attorney general.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) had signaled he planned to hold a hearing before inauguration day on Sessions' nomination.

Sessions is a member of the committee.

Justice could be the only agency officially vetting the proposed $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner deal ($100 billion including debt). Justice reviews mergers for antitrust issues, while the FCC does a deeper dive on public interest impacts.

It is not yet clear whether AT&T and Time Warner will submit the deal to the FCC or find a way to get out from under the transfer of satellite licenses that necessitates that review.

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai, a leading contender for interim FCC chair and perhaps permanent chair, worked with Sessions when Pai was on the Senate Judiciary Committee and has called him "a good man and a superb senator: honorable, thoughtful, devoted to the Constitution, and deeply committed to equal justice and the rule of law."