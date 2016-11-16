Trending

Sen. Schumer Elected Minority Leader

By

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)—a familiar name to communications lobbyists and not just as the second cousin of comedian Amy Schumer—has been elected minority leader for the new Congress. Republicans returned Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to the majority leader spot.

Schumer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, will succeed Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who is retiring.