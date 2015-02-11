Sen. Schatz Named Ranking Member of Communications Subcommittee

It's official, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has been named the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet.

Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) announced ranking members Wednesday (Feb. 11).

Schatz is a former state legislator and lieutenant governor. At a hearing on the "Internet of Things" in the full committee Wednesday, he talked about the need to balance protections for privacy and security and taking a light-tough, private sector-driven approach. His suggestion was providing a "good housekeeping" seal of approval on Internet-connected products so consumers could have confidence in them.

Also named to ranking member posts: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) for the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security and Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) for the Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness.