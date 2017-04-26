Sen. Schatz Meets With NCTA, Others on Open Internet Order

Late Tuesday it was looking more and more like FCC Chairman Ajit Pai might indeed be outlining his strategy for reversing Title II classification of ISPs in a speech Wednesday.

One sign was that Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), ranking member on the Senate Communications Subcommittee, met with representatives of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, CTIA and USTelecom as well as public interest groups Free Press, Public Knowledge, Demand Progress and the ACLU.

Schatz's office said that the meetings came "ahead of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's announcement on reversing net neutrality rules."

Pai has also met with NCTA and other telecom associations, seeking input on the best way to preserve net neutrality while reversing the common carrier designation for ISPs.