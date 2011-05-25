Sen. Sanders: Satellite Should NotBe De Facto Cable Competition

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie

Sanders wants the FCC to disallow satellite service from qualifying as

effective competition to cable service in his home state.

In a letter to the FCC dated May

23,

Sanders argues that should be the case because satellite operators do not have PEG

obligations and because the Mountains in his state means that satellite is not

an option for "a significant number of households."

Sanders is looking to lower the

basic rate of dominant provider Comcast by reversing a series of FCC effective

competition determinations dating back 10 years, in which DirecTV and DISH

were cited as providing sufficient competition to cable.

His pitch was that in a down

economy with constituents pitching pennies, cable rates were "spiraling

out of control."

Sanders said he was not suggesting

the FCC ignore the effective competition standard, which after all was a

mandate from Congress, but to apply it differently, so that cable operators aren't

"insulated" from basic rate regs by the presence of satellite service.