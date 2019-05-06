Sen. Sanders Pledges Broadband for All

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says it goes without saying that to create jobs in rural America it will take boosting small business, and to boost small business it takes "state of the art" broadband and phone service.

Sanders was promoting his rural rebuild agenda in a speech in Osage, Iowa.

Sanders spent most of the speech hammering agri-business mergers--he will impose a moratorium and toughen antitrust laws, he says--and promoting the move from fossil fuels to sustainable energy.

Related: White House Releases Update on Rural Broadband Initiative

But before going entirely without saying, he ended the speech: "We will expand high-speed Internet access to every American – particularly in our rural areas."

He said it was "beyond comprehension" that "39% of Americans living in rural areas lack Internet access.

That is also the expressed goal of the current President, also with an eye toward boosting high-tech agriculture.