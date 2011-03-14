Sen. Rockefeller: Keep Congress Out of NFL/Union Dispute

Sen. Jay Rockefeller

(D-W.Va.) is not happy with the NFL/union standoff that threatens the upcoming

season.

"I think I speak for

every fan by saying that I am disappointed that it came to this. I hope

both parties can find a way to come back to the bargaining table and resolve

their differences," he said in a statement. "As I've said before-and

still believe-transparency and good faith negotiations should be able to solve

this stalemate and avoid imposing collateral damage on innocent Americans whose

economic livelihoods depend on professional football."

Given the potential for

disaffected voters to contact their local legislators, Congressfolk

frequently weigh in on sports-related issues, whether it is retrans

impasses that threaten bowl games, signal-importation issues that separate

viewers from their home-town team in some bifurcated markets or, famously,

a big matchup between New England and New York a couple of years back that drew

lots of attention from Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts.

Three weeks ago, in an

op ed in the Washington Post, Rockefeller said his preference was to keep

Congress out of the dispute. But his message to owners was, essentially:

Show me the money.

Over the weekend, one

ESPN analyst said that arguably the only way to goose negotiations would be for

Congress to get involved.

Rockefeller pointed out,

by way of reminding both sides that Congress has held hearings on antitrust

exemptions in baseball, illegal drug use, and safety (most recently on the issue

of concussions).

Unlike professional

baseball, the NFL does not have an antitrust exemption that protects some of

the owners' collective decision-making, but many stadiums are built with the

help of taxpayer money, a point Congressfolk, including Rockefeller, have made

before.

"As chairman of the

Senate committee that is charged with overseeing sports and communications

issues, my approach up to this point has been deliberately hands-off," he said

in the op ed. But he put at least one hand on, unofficially, saying that he

thought the dispute would not get resolved until the league opened its books.

"I have come to the

conclusion that the only way to sort out this stalemate is for the owners and

the league to answer the biggest sticking point: money.

"What I'd like to see

from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the owners is a simple display of

good faith: Show the union your books. Don't keep secrets. If there are

financial pressures that keep you from agreeing to the revenue-sharing plan

proposed by the players, let's see the proof."

The union wanted to see

the money too, offering the absence of that information to explain the

continued stalemate. The union voted to decertify last week, allowing

individual players to file suit against the owners, while the owners locked the

players out as promised.

Among the 10

high-profile players joining a suit against the league Friday charging

anticompetitive practices were quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and

Tom Brady.

"We did offer the

union five years of profitability information audited by a third party,"

said NFL spokesman Greg Aiello, "but they were not interested in

looking at the information."

Still at issue is

roughly $4 billion in TV rights revenue the NFL could still collect even with a

lockout. A Minnesota judge earlier this month called that money into question

when he ruled that the NFL had not negotiated the TV contracts in the players'

best interests, which calls into question whether the league can tap into that $4 billion

during impasse. The judge has not yet ruled on that point.

Aiello says that the TV

rights money helps to prevent defaults on loans to build those stadiums, from

which the players get 60% of the revenue.

He also points out that

the TV deals were signed in a terrible economy, that the union praised the

deals, and that an expert had already ruled in the league's favor. "Professor

Burbank, the CBA [collective bargaining agreement] Special Master, spent

many days and hours listening to the testimony, watching the videotaped

depositions, read all the documents and ruled in our favor. Judge Doty

reversed the decision very quickly," said Aiello.