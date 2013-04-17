Sen. Rockefeller: Do Not Track Is Not on Track

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has scheduled a hearing for

April 24 on progress on industry voluntary do-not-track standards and it looks

like industry should not expect any laurels.

Rockefeller suggested Wednesday that insufficient progress

has been made.

"Industry made a public commitment to honor Do-Not-Track

requests from consumers but has not yet followed through. I plan to use this

hearing to find out what is holding up the development of voluntary

Do-Not-Track standards that should have been adopted at the end of last year."

No witnesses have been announced.

Rockefellerlast month reintroduced legislation that would mandate that companies who

collect personal information online get the affirmative permission of the

person whose information is being collected. Violators could be fined up to $15

million.