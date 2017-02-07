Sen. Mike Lee Keynoting Free State Foundation Forum

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will deliver the keynote speech at the Free State Foundation's annual telecom policy forum March 14.

Lee is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

The conference has an all-star lineup including FCC chairman Ajit Pai, Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly, acting Federal Trade Commission chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, new House Communications Subcommittee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Comcast senior executive VP David Cohen, and MMTC president Kim Keenan.