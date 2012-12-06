Sen. Merkley Uses DISCLOSE Act to Argue for Filibuster Changes

The DISCLOSE Act was brought up on the in the Senate

Thursday, but only as an example of why the filibuster rules should be revised.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) backs changing the rules to

require debate -- he used a blow-up poster of Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to make his

point -- before the kind of cloture vote whose failure essentially kills a bill

without floor debate.

That was the case with theDISCLOSE Act, a bill that would require on-air disclosure of TV and radio

ads taking advantage of the Citizens United decision's freeing-up of corporate

and union funds for electioneering communications in the run-up to elections.

Merkley said that if those opposing the act had been forced

to argue for secrecy about unlimited funding, nobody would do it, but that they

didn't have to give the so-called "silent filibuster."

He argued that if there had been a requirement for senators

to hold the floor to argue their point, as Stewart did in the movie, there

would have been 60 votes for cloture and proceeding to debate and a vote on the

bill.