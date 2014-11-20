Sen. Markey: I Will Not Block STELAR

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) says he is still concerned about eliminating the cable set-top integration ban, but won't hold up the STELAR satellite reathorization bill, the bipartisan bill that passed by voice vote in the House Wednesday containing that ban.

“I remain deeply concerned about the provision in the STELAR Act that will force more consumers to rent their video set top box from their cable provider," Markey told Multichannel News/B&C in an email.

"But I will not block Senate passage of bipartisan legislation that I otherwise support and that will benefit millions of Americans," he said.

