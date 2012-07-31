Sen. Lieberman Implores Senate to Pass Cybersecurity Bill

Sen. Joe Lieberman said on Tuesday he thought a compromise

was in reach on his Cybersecurity Act of 2012 (S. 3414), while that seemed a

distant hope for other bill backers given that Republicans attempted to use the

bill for yet another vote to reverse the president's healthcare law.

Lieberman (Ind-Conn.) said that thanks to the peacemaking

efforts of Senators including Sens. Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.) and Sheldon Whitehouse

(D-R.I.), a chasm had been reduced to a manageable gap that could be bridged.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) did not appear as sanguine

about the prospects, suggesting Republicans might succeed in blocking action on

the bill.

Among the key issues separating Republicans and Democrats

are just how voluntary cybersecurity standards will be and how information can

be shared among the private sector and with the government while still

protecting privacy. Lieberman suggested many of those had been addressed in the

compromise bill. "If we build this right, they will come," he said.

Another issue with the bill was both the number -- north of

70 -- and type of amendments. Lieberman said they should be germane, rather

than say on healthcare (Republicans) or gun control (Democrats). "Hold

back these irrelevant amendments," he implored.

Lieberman said he had met Monday with cybersecurity execs

including at Defense and DHS and the FBI, who all said the legislation was

needed to help them prevent a cyberattack threatening critical infrastructure.

He said that without the tools and protections in this bill, it was not a case

of whether that attack would happen, but when.

One of those officials, Commander of U.S. Cyber Command

General Keith Alexander, sent letters to Senate leaders Tuesday expressing his

strong support for the Lieberman bill. "Information sharing alone, however, is

insufficient to address the vulnerabilities to the Nation's core critical

infrastructure," he said.

Sen. Kyl was reportedly working over the week on a

compromise on the issue of voluntary standards. The bill gave federal agencies

the ability to independently codify and enforce those standards, but the latest

Kyl version was said to remove that and put the codification call in the hands

of a cybersecurity council made up of a number of agencies. His office had not

returned a call for comment at presstime.

Lieberman said that Kyl and others had helped reach

compromises that could move the bill forward.

His plan is to introduce the latest version as a manager's

amendment in the form of a substitute. He said he thought there was broad

agreement on a voluntary, collaborative partnership that allowed for info

sharing while still protecting privacy, provided carrots to industry in the

form of liability protection for that sharing in the event of attacks or data

breaches, and was a totally voluntary system. He said another carrot would be

avoiding Congress' mandating of cybersecurity standards down the line if the

voluntary regime did not work.

"I decided it needed to be voluntary in order to

getting [a bill] passed," he said. "If it doesn't work, and the

threat grows, some future Congress will make it mandatory," he said.

"This is the time for rational thoughtful discussion and legislation that

will begin a process that will go on for years," he said.

He also said that parties outside of Congress could hold

fast to their positions, but that they had to get something done.

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association

supports the Republican version of a Senate cybersecurity bill, the SECURE IT

Act, which focuses on information sharing. Cable operators are concerned about

government cybersecurity standards if they become mandatory directives that

would reduce their flexibility to respond to attacks.