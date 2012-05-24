Sen. Lee: Verizon–SpectrumCo Won't Restrict Competition

Like the Washington equivalent of Newton's Third Law, the

letter from Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) to the

FCC and DOJ Thursday with concerns about the Verizon-SpectrumCo spectrum sale

was followed by an equal and opposite reaction from the same subcommittee's

ranking Republican, Mike Lee.





Lee (R-Utah), also in a letter to the FCC and Justice, asked

for a similarly careful review of the arguments made by opponents of the deal,

but came to a much different conclusion. Lee said that based on his own review

of the available evidence, he did not think the spectrum purchase or associated

marketing agreements would restrict competition or otherwise harm consumers.

Kohl, by contrast, suggested there were numerous reasons to believe it could.





Lee went beyond the Hippocratic Oath approach of suggesting

the deal would do no harm. "'[T]he evidence suggests that these agreements

are primarily pro-competitive and will benefit consumers by putting previously

fallow spectrum to efficient use, expanding consumer choice...and spurring

innovation."





Those are all stated goals of the FCC's push for more

broadband spectrum. The cable operators trying to sell Verizon their spectrum

have said they don't plan to use it to build out a facilities-based wireless

network to compete with Verizon, AT&T and others.





Lee argues that looked at through the prism of a spectrum

crunch, the deal "creates an obvious efficiency and is, at its most

fundamental level, pro-competitive."





Lee argues that the FCC should apply its spectrum screen

narrowly, only applying remedies in areas where that screen is exceeded -- the

screen is a guideline on what level of concentration of spectrum triggers

further review. Kohl, by contrast, suggested remedies might be necessary even

where the screen is not exceeded. Lee counters that industry players rely

on the screen and to diverge from that would raise "serious concerns"

about evenhanded treatment. He also advised the FCC not to modify that screen,

suggesting it would not be fair to change regulatory horses in midstream.





Lee says that other criticisms of the transfer "ignore

economic realities" and assume, improperly, that the government should be

in the business of picking marketplace winners and losers.





Kohl wanted the FCC to look closely at T-Mobile complaints

that the timing of the deal was intended to prevent it from making a bid for

that spectrum -- it was in the midst of an unsuccessful effort to get Justice

and the FCC to OK its merger with AT&T. But Lee says he sees no reason why

the cable companies would not want another bidder in the process and points out

that Comcast has said it reached out to "virtually every" major

player in the wireless industry.

