Sen.Klobuchar Seeks Raft of Info From AT&T, T-Mobile

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has made her own data request of AT&T and T-Mobile.

While

the FCC and Justice will be collecting lots of information on the companies as

they review AT&T's proposed $30 billion purchase of T-Mobile, Klobuchar has

written the CEO's of both companies with a top 10 list of questions she wants

answered.

Klobuchar

has already pushed the FCC and Justice to take a "close, hard look"

at the deal, which she says would give the new company a 75% market share of

wireless and "diminish the possibility that the industry will act on its

own to institute pro-consumer practices."

Klobuchar

points out that she is asking as the only senator on both the Commerce and Judiciary

committees, which share jurisdiction over the FCC and Justice.

Her

questions:

1."How

will you ensure that the proposed transaction will not lead to higher prices

for consumers?

2."What

impact will decreased competition in the wireless industry have on practices

that impact consumers such as cell phone exclusivity, early termination fees,

and bill shock?

3."Will

AT&T commit to continuing to sell T-Mobile's lower-priced plans after the

merger to all T-Mobile and AT&T customers?

4."Will

the acquisition of T-Mobile enable AT&T to reach rural parts of the country

that AT&T could not reach if it simply entered into data roaming agreements

with T-Mobile or other wireless carriers?

5."Will

AT&T support device interoperability and ensure that devices built to work

on AT&T's future Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks are usable on the LTE

networks of other carriers?

6."AT&T

and Verizon will control 75 percent of the wireless market. Given this

concentration, can the wireless market be competitive? If yes, can you

articulate any specific level of concentration that would render the wireless

market no longer competitive?

7."Will

AT&T allow existing T-Mobile customers to switch providers without penalty

if they do not want service from AT&T?

8."Will

AT&T offer smaller carriers data roaming agreements at reasonable rates?

9."Will

AT&T commit to forego any handset exclusivity agreements with cell phone

manufacturers?

10."What

impact would a potential merger have on T-Mobile employees and will the

combined company commit to maintain current employment levels?"

"We've received the letter," said an AT&T spokesperson, "and look forward to providing the Senator with information on the consumer benefits of the merger between AT&T and T-Mobile?"