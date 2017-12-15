Sen. Klobuchar Seeks Hearing on Disney-Fox

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, has called for a hearing on Disney's proposed acquisition of 21st Century Fox. A similar request was made on the House side Friday (Dec. 15) by Rep. Frank Pallone, ranking member of the Energy & Commerce Committee.

Klobuchar said she met with Antitrust Chief Makan Delrahim this week about the need for vigilance. Delrahim led the suit against the AT&T-Time Warner deal and his division will be conducting the antitrust review of the Disney-Fox deal.

"This week we have seen the announcement of another industry-changing merger, which would have major implications in television, film, and media. Yesterday, Disney announced that it is acquiring 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios, cable entertainment networks, and international television businesses," said Klobuchar. "I’m concerned about the impact of this transaction on American consumers.”

“As the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, I have asked Senator Lee [Antitrust Subcommittee chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah)], who has worked closely with me in this area in the past, and [Judiciary] Chairman [Charles] Grassley to schedule a hearing on the proposed merger so that there is appropriate oversight over the antitrust review process.”