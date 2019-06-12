Sen. Klobuchar: Justice Must Block T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) used a state attorneys general suit to block the proposed T-Mobile-Sprint merger to call on Justice to do the same.

“I have repeatedly raised serious antitrust concerns about the harmful effects of merging T-Mobile and Sprint, two of the four remaining nationwide wireless carriers," she said after nine states and D.C. filed the suit alleging the merger "would deprive consumers of the benefits of competition and drive up prices for cellphone services," according to the Wisconsin AG's office, one of the states in the suit.

"This merger would harm competition and consumers, and I am pleased that action is being taken by state attorneys general to block it. Now, the Justice Department must take similar action to stop this transaction," Klobuchar said Wednesday (June 12).

Klobuchar and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) spearheaded a letter to Assistant Attorney and antiturst chief General Makan Delrahim about potential political interference in the merger investigation.