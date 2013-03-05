Sen. Hatch Would Not Be Surprised If STELA Were Expanded

Sen. Orrin Hatch warned broadcasters Tuesday that while he

thinks a "clean" reauthorization of the Satellite Television

Extension and Localism Act (STELA) would be best, he would not be surprised if

there were some expansions.

That came in a speech to a National Association of

Broadcasters audience at its annual State Leadership conference (a "press

the D.C. flesh and the issues" opportunity for some 500 local broadcasters).

Hatch was referring to the reauthorization of the compulsory

license allowing satellite operators to import distant TV station signals.

While broadcasters are all for a "clean" reauthorization if the

license is not allowed to sunset, cable operators wouldn't mind expanding the

license to include, for example, allowing for continued carriage during retrans

impasses, while satellite operators would like to be able to import less-than-distant

signals in markets that straddle states.

Citing House Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg

Walden's scheduling of a hearing last month on STELA, which does not expire

until the end of 2014, Leahy called Walden a glutton for punishment. But if

past is prologue, the process could be a lengthy one.

Last time around, a bill did not pass until months after the

deadline had passed and even an extension had expired, prompting members of

Congress to contact content rights-holders and ask them to proceed as though

the compulsory license were still in effect.

Hatch, a close friend to former senator, fellow Mormon, and

NAB president Gordon Smith, praised both Smith repeatedly, saying on at least

three occasions that the group was lucky to have him. He also praised the

industry for the jobs it created and the billions it contributed to the

economy. He also praised broadcasters' election coverage and emergency

communications role.

Hatch said he strongly supported a "truly

voluntary" spectrum incentive auction, pointing out that there were issues

with translators in his state -- to relay broadcast signals over distances or

tough terrain -- that many broadcasters there relied on and which could be

adversely affected by post-auction repacking. He said he understood the need

for efficiency, but not at the risk of interfering with TV station signals

(that drew a "hear, hear" from one audience member).

The system of local broadcasters is critical to

the country, he told his audience. He said Congress should pay attention and

not foul up that system, then added wryly: "If anyone can [foul it up],

it's the Congress of the United States."