Sen. Harris Seeks Sign-ups for Pai Proposal Pushback

At press time, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had supassed her goal of 175,000 signatures on a petition to try and stop the FCC from rolling back Title II and eliminating most bright-line net neutrality rules.

"As I said in my letter to the FCC just a few months ago: This proposal is a grave threat to the idea that the internet should be free and accessible for all. It’s a danger to our economy and free speech rights and we must defeat it," she wrote on Moveon.org's petition site.

The petition currently (late Tuesday, Nov. 28) had 176,749 signatures, according to an e-mail from the senator, who was pushing for even more.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai last week circulated an order to reclassify ISPs as Title I information services not subject to Title II and eliminate all but enhanced transparency requirements.