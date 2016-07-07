Sen. Fischer, Clyburn to Address Independent Show

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) will address The Independent Show in Orlando July 25.

Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, will be interviewed by American Cable Association president Matt Polka.

"ACA is very delighted that Sen. Fischer will be on hand to discuss the key issues that she and her constituents across Nebraska care so much about," said Polka. "Her leadership on providing 21st Century telecommunications services in the hard-to-reach spaces of the State and country mirrors so many of ACA's perspectives."

For example, Fischer was among a group of senators who recently asked FCC chairman Tom Wheeler to further study the impact of its set-top box proposal on smaller pay-TV providers before proceeding to vote on a final order.

Also on the agenda are remarks from FCC commissioner and former chair Mignon Clyburn.

The show, which focuses on issues facing independent cable operators, is being held July 24-27 at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort.