Sen. Commerce Staff: Many Companies Not Opposed to Cybersecurity Guidelines

According to a Senate

Commerce Committee Democratic staff analysis, "many" of the 300

Fortune 500 companies who responded to a congressional call for input on

cybersecurity legislation "support the aims of a voluntary federal program

for the development of cybersecurity best practices," so long as it remains

just that -- voluntary.

But that "voluntary" caveat has always been the

stumbling block to a compromise cybersecurity bill, so it is unclear how much

distance there is between that finding and the stances of ISPs and other

industry players in opposing Democratic legislation.

That is from a memo to committee chairman Jay Rockefeller

(D-W.Va.), who sentletters to all 500 companies last fall asking for input on cybersecurity

legislation he supported that ultimately stalled in the face of primarily

Republican opposition to a voluntary best practices regime they feared would

become a government mandate.

In the letter, Rockefeller said he wanted to hear from the

companies about their views of cybersecurity -- "without the filter of

Beltway lobbyists." He says he is not sure that American companies are as

"intransigently opposed" to the cybersecurity legislation he favors

as the Chamber of Commerce, which pushed back hard against the Act, has

indicated.

"Our review of the companies' answers to these

questions shows that the Chamber of Commerce's vehement opposition to the

legislation was not shared by many companies in the private sector," the

staffers said in the memo. The individual companies' responses were not

included, and there was no quantification of how many "many"

represented.

According to the staffers, "many companies supported an

increased government role and many supported the voluntary federal program

envisioned in the Cybersecurity Act of 2012 (the Democratic version of the bill

backed by Rockefeller). However, many companies also raised concerns about any

new federal program that would set mandatory cybersecurity requirements, create

obligations that would impact their ability to address cybersecurity issues in

a flexible manner, or duplicate efforts already underway."

"Companies understand that the cyber threats we face

are real and they understand that the federal government must play an important

role in the nation's cybersecurity moving forward," is how Sen.

Rockefeller read the responses. "The companies' responses will be a great

resource as we refine much-needed cybersecurity legislation to improve and

deepen the collaboration between our government and private sector."

Perhaps, but the answers also still appear to reflect the

same industry stance as during the debate when the Democratic bill failed to

pass. That stance was that ISPs and others recognized the need for

cybersecurity protections and even legislation (like that proposed by

Republicans}, but that it should focus on information sharing -- a point many

companies volunteered in their responses to Rockefeller, the staffers said,

even though he didn't ask. Those companies have also not been opposed in

principle to voluntary guidelines if there were some way to assure they did not

become "one-size-fits all" government mandates.