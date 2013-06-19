Sen. Cantwell Criticizes Gannett/Belo Deal

Media consolidation critic Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)

Tuesday criticized Gannett over its proposal to buy Belo stations, including

three in Washington state, to create a so-called Super Group.

Gannett is disallowed by FCC local market caps from

retaining ownership of Belo stations in five markets where it already owns a

station. Thosewill be owned by former Belo exec Jack Sander. But Gannett has said it will provide some back office services for the

Sander stations.

At the Senate Commerce Committee hearing for FCC chair

nominee Tom Wheeler on Tuesday, Cantwell brought up the deal in questioning on

media ownership rules and said she saw it as an effort by Gannett to "use

shared services agreements as a way to get around [FCC local ownership]

rules." She said she was very concerned about the issue.

Wheeler said he understood the seriousness of the issue, and

has been a longtime advocate of diversity of voices. But he said the FCC has

asked GAO to study the issue and he "looked forward to their

opinion." He said the key is for the commission to look at competition,

localism and diversity as the touchstones, not business plans. He declined to

comment on whether some broadcasters could abuse shared service agreements to

get around the rules. "I am not informed enough to be explicit on

that," he said, "but I am going to be."

Gannett has said it expected to be able to either

own or "service" all the Belo stations and Gracia Martore, Gannett

president and CEO, said this week sheexpected to consolidate "all the results from these stations into our

overall financial results."