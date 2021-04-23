‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed by HBO Max For Season Three

HBO Max is whipping up season 3 of 'Selena + Chef'

HBO Max said it renewed Selena + Chef, the cooking show featuring top chefs in the kitchen with Selena Gomez, for a third season.

In the new season, Gomez will continue her home-based culinary adventures with a new roster of all-star chefs.

Each chef on the show will also highlight a charity. So far, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Selena + Chef is produce by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli HOlzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corp. and Melissa Stokes.