‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Gets Season Two on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has picked up a second season of mystery series Secrets of Sulphur Springs. The series, which features kids traveling through time via a portal in the basement of an abandoned hotel, debuted Jan. 15.

Production on the new season begins in June.

"Our brilliant executive producers, Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., along with a supremely talented cast and crew, have truly created a captivating series that keeps our viewers guessing," said Reena Singh, senior VP, development and current series, Disney Branded Television. "Now that the disappearance of Savannah has been solved, we look forward to a season of all-new puzzling plots and storylines for kids and families to unravel in the mysterious southern town of Sulphur Springs."

Filmed in Louisiana, the first season followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to an abandoned hotel in Louisiana. The family, including Griffin's mother (Kelly Frye) and twin siblings (Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw), live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran) and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the mystery.

Season two will take a deeper look into Harper's family history and its connection to The Tremont. “What will start as a fact-finding mission will soon turn into a high-stakes adventure that could forever change her friendship with Griffin,” said Disney Channel.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs has reached 8.4 million total viewers, according to Disney Channel.

The first season is streaming on Disney Plus and is available at DisneyNow.

Tracey Thomson created the show and is executive producer. Charles Pratt Jr. is showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC.