Secret Codes Unlock Hidden Sub-Genres Of Content On Netflix

Turns out there are secret ways to search for content to watch on Netflix.

Like the behind the counter menu at fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger, Netflix keeps shows and movies on hidden lists focusing on subgenres such as Adult Animation, Dark Comedies and Irish Movies.

As disclosed by The New York Post , the secret codes enable subscribers tired of staring at the Netflix home page to entertain themselves in a new way.

The codes can be found at the website Netflix-Codes.com

Navigation is a major issue for streaming services, which want to make sure that the content they have can be found and watch, increasing consumer satisfaction and monetization.

On the site, Netflix notes that “you probably know that Netflix is using a really strange system to categorize its films and tv shows.”

The streamer explains that on its regular website, users won’t find categories. ”However, Netflix does have secret codes that allow them to classify movies and series in order to present you with recommendations. These codes can be used to navigate directly to the category.”

Netflix said that he codes were created by a mix of human and artificial intelligence.

Do the codes work? “Yes, all codes work,” Netflix says. “ Sometimes a code associated with a category may not work because it is either not available in your area or Netflix has decided to change it. We try our best to make sure that all codes on Netflix-codes.com work. Please feel free to report a code that does not work for you.”

Users watching Netflix on a TV, can put the code number in the search bar to access the sub-genre menus. On a computer, use the URL https://netflix.com/browse/genre/0000 (opens in new tab), using the codes instead of the 0s.

Here are the codes for sub-genres:

A

Action Comedies 43040

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1568

Action Thrillers 43048

Adult Animation 11881

Adventures 7442

African Movies 3761

Alien Sci-Fi 3327

Animal Tales 5507

Anime Action 2653

Anime Comedies 9302

Anime Dramas 452

Anime Fantasy 11146

Anime Features 3063

Anime Horror 10695

Anime Sci-Fi 2729

Anime Series 6721

Arabic Movies 107456

Argentinian Movies 100310

Art House Movies 29764

Asian Action Movies 77232

Australian Movies 5230

B

B-Horror Movies 8195

Baseball Movies 12339

Basketball Movies 12762

Belgian Movies 262

Biographical Documentaries 3652

Biographical Dramas 3179

BMX & Extreme Riding 4582

Bollywood Movies 5480

Boxing Movies 12443

Brazilian Movies 100373

British Movies 10757

British TV Shows 52117

C

Campy Movies 1252

Canadian Movies 107519

Car & Motorsport Movies 49944

Chinese Movies 3960

Classic Comedies 31694

Classic Dramas 29809

Classic Foreign Movies 32473

Classic Musicals 32392

Classic Romantic Movies 31273

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy 47147

Classic Thrillers 46588

Classic TV Shows 46553

Classic War Movies 48744

Classic Westerns 47465

Comic Book & Superhero Movies 10118

Country & Western/Folk 1105

Courtroom Dramas 528582748

Creature Features 6895

Crime Action & Adventure 9584

Crime Documentaries 9875

Crime Dramas 6889

Crime Thrillers 10499

Crime TV Shows 26146

Cult Comedies 9434

Cult Horror Movies 10944

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4734

Cult TV Shows 74652

D

Dark Comedies 869

Deep Sea Horror Movies 45028

Disney 67673

Disney Musicals 59433

Dramas Based on Books 4961

Dramas Based on Real Life 3653

Dutch Movies 10606Education for Kids 10659

E

Experimental Movies 11079

Education for Kids 10659

Epics 52858

Experimental Movies 11079

F

Faith & Spirituality Movies 52804

Family Features 51056

Fantasy Movies 9744

Film Noir 7687

Food & Travel TV 72436

Football Movies 12803

Foreign Action & Adventure 11828

Foreign Comedies 4426

Foreign Documentaries 5161

Foreign Dramas 2150

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies 8243

Foreign Horror Movies 8654

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 6485

Foreign Thrillers 10306

French Movies 58807

G

Gangster Movies 31851

Gay & Lesbian Comedies 7120

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries 4720

Gay & Lesbian Dramas 500

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows 65263

German Movies 58886

Goofy Horror Movies 4021

Greek Movies 61115

H

Historical Documentaries 5349

Horror Comedy 89585

I

Independent Action & Adventure 11804

Independent Comedies 4195

Independent Dramas 384

Independent Thrillers 3269

Indian Movies 10463

Irish Movies 58750

Italian Movies 8221

J

Japanese Movies 10398

Jazz & Easy Listening 10271

K

Kids Faith & Spirituality 751423

Kids Music 52843

Kids TV 27346

Korean Movies 5685

Korean TV Shows 67879

L

Late Night Comedies 1402

Latin American Movies 1613

Latin Music 10741

B

Martial Arts Movies 8985

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling 6695

Middle Eastern Movies 5875

Military Action & Adventure 2125

Military Documentaries 4006

Military Dramas 11

Military TV Shows 25804

Miniseries 4814

Mockumentaries 26

Monster Movies 947

Movies Based on Kids’ Books 10056

Movies for Ages 0-2 6796

Movies for Ages 11-12 6962

Movies for Ages 2-4 6218

Movies for Ages 5-7 5455

Movies for Ages 8-10 561

Music & Concert Documentaries 90361

Musicals 13335

Mysteries 9994

N

New Zealand Movies 63782

P

Period Pieces 12123

Political Comedies 2700

Political Documentaries 7018

Political Dramas 6616

Political Thrillers 10504

Psychological Thrillers 5505

Q

Quirky Romance 36103

R

Reality TV 9833

Religious Documentaries 10005

Rock & Pop Concerts 3278

Romantic Comedies 5475

Romantic Dramas 1255

Romantic Favorites 502675

Romantic Foreign Movies 7153

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies 3329

Romantic Independent Movies 9916

Russian 11567

S

Satanic Stories 6998

Satires 4922

Scandinavian Movies 9292

Sci-Fi Adventure 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers 11014

Science & Nature Documentaries 2595

Science & Nature TV 52780

Screwball Comedies 9702

Showbiz Dramas 5012

Showbiz Musicals 13573

Silent Movies 53310

Slapstick Comedies 10256

Slasher & Serial Killer Movies 8646

Soccer Movies 12549

Social & Cultural Documentaries 3675

Social Issue Dramas 3947

Southeast Asian Movies 9196

Spanish Movies 58741

Spiritual Documentaries 2760

Sports & Fitness 9327

Sports Comedies 5286

Sports Documentaries 180

Sports Dramas 7243

Spy Action & Adventure 10702

Spy Thrillers 9147

Stage Musicals 55774

Stand-Up Comedy 11559

Steamy Romantic Movies 35800

Steamy Thrillers 972

Supernatural Horror Movies 42023

Supernatural Thrillers 11140

Survival Horror 2939659

T

Tearjerkers 6384

Teen Comedies 3519

Teen Dramas 9299

Teen Screams 52147

Teen TV Shows 60951

Travel & Adventure Documentaries 1159

TV Action & Adventure 10673

TV Cartoons 11177

TV Comedies 10375

TV Documentaries 10105

TV Dramas 11714

TV Horror 83059

TV Mysteries 4366

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1372

U

Urban & Dance Concerts 9472

V

Vampire Horror Movies 75804

W

Werewolf Horror Movies 7593

Westerns 7700

World Music Concerts 2856

Z

Zombie Horror Movies 75405