Second FTC Oversight Hearing Postponed

The Senate Commerce Consumer Protection Subcommittee has canceled its Federal Trade Commission hearing, which had been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the afternoon.

There is already a hearing in the full committee with FTC commissioners the morning of Sept. 27.

The subcommittee was planning to hear from outside parties talking about the FTC but has decided to postpone it to a later date.

No reason was given, but if the senators needed more time to devote to the passage of the continuing resolution to keep the government, including the FTC, open for business past the end of the month, it would make more sense to postpone the second hearing with outside parties than the one featuring the commissioners.

The decision to postpone the hearing was made Sunday, according to a committee spokesperson.