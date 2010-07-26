Second Circuit Seeks More Input on Fleeting Nudity

According

to one of the parties in the case, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has

asked both sides for supplemental briefs in the NYPD Blue indecency case, wanting to know what effect a recent

ruling by a three-judge panel of that same court has on the FCC's fleeting

nudity enforcement policy under challenge in the NYPD Blue case.

That

case is the one in which the FCC proposed fining ABC affiliates more than a

million dollars over a 2003 episode of the acclaimed police drama that featured

seven seconds worth of the backside of a character (played by actress Charlotte

Ross) accidently displayed to a child who happens into the bathroom while she

is preparing to shower.

The

Second Circuit wants to know what impact its recent decision in the Fox casethat the FCC's fleeting profanity policy is unconstitutionally vague andchilling has on the case against the FCC's fleeting nudity policy challenge in Blue.

There

is a deadline of Aug. 23 for briefs of no more than 15 pages, said the source.

The NYPD Blue challenge by ABC wasargued in February 2009,

but the court has yet to render a verdict.

It

was likely waiting for some guidance from the Fox case.

The

Third Circuit is currently reviewing its earlier decision that the FCC's fleeting

nudity policy as applied to the Janet Jackson Super Bowl reveal was arbitrary

and capricious. Both it and the Second Circuit were directed to take a second

look at their respective cases after the Supreme Court ruled the FCC

policy was not a violation of procedural rules. The high court did not

weigh in on the constitutionality of the policy.