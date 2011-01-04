Second Circuit Denies Full-Court Review Of Fox Decision

A Federal Court will not review its decision that the FCC's

indecency enforcement regime is unconstitutional.

Buried on page five of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals

decision vacating the FCC's indecency fine against ABC stations over NYPD Blue Tuesday was the news that the court back in November had rejected

the FCC's request for a full-court hearing of its finding that the FCC's

indecency enforcement regime is unconstitutionally vague.

That finding came in the Second Circuit's review of the

FCC's indecency finding against Fox for swearing on awards shows. After

the Supreme Court ruled that the Third Circuit was wrong to rule that the FCC's

regime was arbitrary and capricious, the High Court remanded the decision back

to the circuit. The court was free to go to the constitutionality of the

decision, which it did in ruling it too vague to pass muster.

It was that finding that led the court Tuesday summarily to

vacate the ABC fine as well for stemming from an impermissibly vague standard,

citing the Fox decision as its reason for doing so.

But arguably the bigger news was that the court had already

decided not to re-hear the Fox case, which means the FCC's next step is taking

it to the Supreme Court. Nov. 22 also starts the 90-day countdown for the FCC

and Justice to file that appeal, according to an attorney familiar with the

process.

On page five of the NYPD

Blue decision, in a parenthetical aside, the court said: "Because Fox

Television Stations, Inc. v. FCC...(rehearing en banc denied), held that the

indecency policy under which the Forfeiture Order was issued is

unconstitutionally vague, we grant the petition for review and vacate the

Forfeiture Order."

The re-hearing was actually denied Nov. 22, according to a

copy of the one-page denial.

The FCC had asked for either a re-hearing by the same panel

that ruled, or by the full court en banc. Both were denied, but that news

slipped under the radar, not only of the news media but some lawyers following

the case. "It turns out that the Court filed everything under one of

the companion dockets, so most counsel weren't notified," said one attorney,

who added that the Nov. 22 denial means the FCC will have to decide by next

month whether to take the decision to the Supreme Court.

Dan Isett, director of public policy for the Parents

Television Counsel, said it was clear the court had an agenda, which was to

"obviate" the law. "If anything, it bolsters the case for why

the Supreme Court needs to review these cases." PTC wants the FCC to

appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but Isett says it will also encourage

Congress "to do whatever it can."