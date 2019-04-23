Season Two of ‘Pose’ on FX June 11

The second season of drama Pose begins on FX June 11. The new season will have 10 episodes. Ryan Murphy co-created the show, about underground ball culture in New York.

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions produce Pose.

Season two flashes forward to 1990. “On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch,” according to FX.

Related: FX Orders Another Season of ‘Better Things’

Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series, noted FX. The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

Pose was co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh.