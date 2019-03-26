FX Orders Another Season of ‘Better Things’

FX has ordered season four of comedy Better Things. Pamela Adlon executive produces and stars. The show is about a single mother and actor raising three daughters. Adlon plays the mother and Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward play the daughters.

The season three finale is May 16.

“With every season, Better Things becomes more vital, engaging and revelatory, cementing Pamela Adlon’s status as one of the most accomplished creative forces in television today,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. “Rarely has there been a show that is so personal and, at the same time, so thoroughly universal in the way it explores modern parenting, family and life. We are thrilled to extend the series for a fourth season and to continue this incredible partnership with Pamela, her creative team and the amazing cast of Better Things.”

Adlon directed all 12 episodes of season three.

“I am humbled, grateful and excited to tackle another season of stories and continue my creative partnership with my fearless FX team,” she said.

Better Things is produced by FX Productions.