Season Two of ‘Fuller House’ Rolling on Netflix

Season two of Fuller House is available on Netflix as of Friday, with 13 new episodes ready to roll.

Season one of the spinoff series, about a widow raising three sons in the Bay Area with some help from her friends and family, debuted in February with 13 episodes.

Full House aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Created by Jeff Franklin, it focused on a widower raising three daughters in the Bay Area with some help from his friends and family.

Candace Cameron-Bure, a child star in the original, plays the widow, D.J. Tanner-Fuller, in the newer version. Jodie Sweetin plays Stephanie Tanner and Andrea Barber is Kimmy Gibbler.

Franklin and Bob Boyett are executive producers. Fuller House is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix.

Earlier in the week, Cameron-Bure announced she is stepping down as a host on The View.