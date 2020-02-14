Season Three of ‘Killing Eve’ on BBC America, AMC April 26

Hit drama Killing Eve returns for season three April 26 on BBC America and AMC. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star.

BBC America has ordered season four of the show.

Sid Gentle Films produces the show. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia are also in the cast.

Season two doubled its season one audience in Live+SD, said BBC America. The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but trying desperately to live without each other. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course.

“These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new,” said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “What remains the same is that Killing Eve will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride.”

Suzanne Heathcote is lead writer and executive producer for season three. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh.

“Where do we start? It's six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly,” said Woodward Gentle. “This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos.”

The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.