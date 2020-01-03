BBC America Orders Season Four of ‘Killing Eve’

BBC America has ordered a fourth season of hit drama Killing Eve. The third season debuts in the spring. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star. Sid Gentle Films Ltd. produces the show.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was lead writer in the first season, Emerald Fennell was in season two and Suzanne Heathcote holds down the role in season three. BBC America did not share who is lead writer in season four.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

In the cast for season three are Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whela and Camille Cottin.

Executive producers are Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote and Oh.

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early -- the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.