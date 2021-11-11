Scripps Poaches Joseph Naylor From Cox Media Group

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it hired Joseph Naylor as VP of emerging products, a new position at its local media division.

Joseph Naylor (Image credit: E.W. Scripps)

Naylor, who had been executive director of product, programmatic and data, for Cox Media Group, will be responsible for local media digital strategy and execution of non-linear opportunities for Scripps’ 61 TV stations in 41 markets.

“Joe’s deep knowledge of the connection between local news, digital product creation and monetization will be a win for Scripps,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. “Our company places a high priority on serving content to consumers on every platform, and Joe’s years of experience leading teams and building platforms that engage local audiences will help us capitalize on the latest technologies.”

Naylor has spent his entire media career at Cox Media and Cox Radio, starting in 2003.

“Scripps is such a progressive-minded and forward-thinking organization,” Naylor said. “I’m thrilled to join a company that is leading the way in the broadcast industry.”