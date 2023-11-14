Scripps Lays Off National Advertising Sales Staffers
Move is part of ‘strategic reorganization’ at company
The E.W. Scripps Co. dismissed about 10 members of its national advertising sales staff on Monday.
Scripps confirmed that positions were eliminated, saying that the moves were part of a strategic reorganization the company announced in January.
"Scripps is establishing a revenue structure that better reflects the rapidly changing needs of the business," a spokesperson said.
The move also followed Scripps naming former NBCU exec Brian Norris as chief revenue officer in August.
TV advertising sales have been challenged this year. In the third quarter, Scripps Networks reported an 8.5% drop in revenues and a sharper drop in profits to $49.7 million.
Staffers were laid off from Scripps sales offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Eliminated roles included sales managers and support staff.
One source said targeted employees were asked to leave their offices immediately and their email accounts were locked.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.