‘Scooby-Doo’ Pre-School Series Headed to Cartoonito

The first-ever Scooby-Doo pre-school series, Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups will join Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito preschool block in 2024. Warner Bros. Animation produces the adventure-comedy. The show sees the gang as camp counselors who lead a “paw”-some new crew, the pun belonging to Cartoonito, on mystery-solving adventures at sleepaway camp.

“This show combines everything we love about Scooby—his humor, his loyal friendship with Shaggy, his mystery-loving spirit—all in an innovative and accessible format for preschoolers,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “Cartoonito parents and caregivers will get to introduce kids to their beloved childhood hero in a totally new way.”

As counselors in a lakeside camp, Scooby and Shaggy don’t know much about canoes and archery, but they’ve solved a few mysteries. “In a summer filled with nature hikes, rafting trips and fireside ghost stories, the goofy, good-hearted and can-do duo will share their love for chasing clues with three young camper pups destined to become their own preschool version of Mystery Incorporated,” according to Cartoonito.

"We are thrilled to finally give preschoolers a version of Scooby to call their own,” said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “With plenty of laughs, fun and clues to chase, this show promises to entertain the youngest of mystery solvers."

Cartoonito says Scooby Doo! And the Mystery Pups will be more kooky than spooky.

Frank Welker voices Scooby and Matthew Lillard handles Shaggy.

Mark Palmer is co-executive producer and showrunner. Register is an executive producer. ■