Schumer Discloses New Version of DISCLOSE Act

Senator

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has introduced a new version of the DISCLOSE Act

according to a copy of the bill, which requires a raft of on-screen or on-air

disclosures on radio and TV campaign ads identifying what groups or individuals are

funding them.

The

bill, a version of which has already passed the House, was a response to the

Supreme Court ruling last September that lifted the limits, but retained

disclosure requirements, on direct funding by corporations and unions of electioneering

communications (ads supporting or opposing the election of a candidate) in the

run-up to federal elections and primaries.

The

legislation is written so that the disclosures, which some broadcasters have

argued could take up all of a 15-second spot and most of a 30, would not apply

if the commercial is so short that it would "constitute a hardship to the

person paying for the communication by requiring a disproportionate amount of

the communications content to consist of the [disclaimer]."

The

bill is also written so that the new requirements will apply immediately upon

passage, whether or not the Federal Election Commission has produced

regulations to implement it (which would be hard to do before it passes).

That

is so the disclosures will apply to campaign ads for the mid-term elections.

The Senate could act on the

bill as early as next week.